New program coming to Spartanburg to help families set kids up for success

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new program is coming to Spartanburg, called Hello Family, which is set up to help support families expecting children or that have young ones.

City manager Chris Story said it’s something that’s been years in the making and has taken all hands-on deck to create.

Raising children comes with challenges, so the city of Spartanburg wants to make sure each family has the tools they need to help their children grow. Hello Family is set to help support families expecting children or that have young ones. Something Story said has been years in the making and has taken all hands-on deck to create. It’s a program that some parents say, is needed.

“I think that’s great, the more resources people have, the healthier we can become,” said parent, Cedric Smith.

Story says Hello Family is a basket full of resources and support to any family in the city who wants it.

“If we can meet the needs of families in those earliest years, there’s a much, much greater chance that children make it to school thriving, healthy and ready to learn,” said Story.

Some of the resources Hello Family will provide include: nurse-home visits, parent education and support, and early learning for childhood development. Story says some components are directed towards families that don’t have as many opportunities.

“As we all know, parenting is challenging for everyone, but it’s particularly challenging for families living in poverty,” said Story.

Story says the funding is coming from both within the city and outside of it. $1.5 million dollars is from federal funding and the rest, from different organizations or donors.

Cedrick Smith knows all too well about the challenging parenting presents. He says he’s glad a program is coming to help families, especially those who are less fortunate.

“Having to decide on whether to eat or whether to take your child to the doctor is heartbreaking and no parent should have to make that decision,” said Smith.

Story says there are many partners and service providers involved in making this program a reality. He says it’s targeted at families with younger children, from the prenatal stage to age 5. It’s one place, he says, people can call to have all of their children’s needs met.

“All of that is built on a foundation of protecting children from adverse childhood experiences and providing the tools and supports they need in those earliest years,” said Story.

Story says the program will be launching in January and their website later this month. The program will also have different elements as children get older and families expand.