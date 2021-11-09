New program to help hospitality workers coming to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- An organization created during the pandemic will help with emergency relief funds for hospitality workers in Spartanburg.

The program, called Hubitality, applies to those who work in hotels, restaurants and the food industry in the city or county of Spartanburg.

Alex Rosser is the bartender at Initial Q in Downtown Spartanburg. He said the pandemic has really hit the restaurant business.

‘It’s been a lot more day-to-day than consistent, as it has been in the past. Especially when I was in it before lockdown and all that,” said Rosser.

He said he’s thankful a program is coming to help anyone in the industry.

“Especially in Downtown Spartanburg too, where a lot of factors can influence people coming downtown, eating out at your restaurant, and so on. I think it’d be a really good thing and help a lot of people out down here,” he said.

Hubitality is under the Spartanburg Area Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

It’s geared towards providing emergency assistance to hospitality employees when they need it.

“Typically, it’s injury, accident, illness, disaster, or death in the family,” said Crystal Pace, a member of the Hubitality committee.

Crystal Pace is on the Hubitality committee, as well as, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Pinnacle Hospitality and a Spartanburg Chapter board member.

Pace said before they officially launch, they want to get the word out and raise the funds needed. To help get the word out, she says the organization will be doing tour soon to get the restaurants and hotels involved with the program.

She said through sponsorships and donations, the program can help workers with paying utility bills and rent. It can also help connect them with different organizations to provide services in areas like: health and wellness, mental health and substance abuse. Pace said all you have to do, is apply online.

“It’s like a one-stop shop. If you are hospitality professional, or you know someone, and you’re in trouble, send them to this website and it’s all there,” said Pace.

Stacey Wingate is the manager at Initial Q. He said he believes the program will impact many people.

“It might be a medical emergency, or car accident, or whatever it might be, but something that puts you out of work. Now, you’re in a situation where you’re trying to figure out how I’m going to pay my bills next month. Just to be able to have that kind of support is pretty awesome,” said Wingate.

He said COVID-19 has been challenging for the hospitality industry everywhere, but he’s glad people in the business will have something to fall back on.

“A lot of people don’t have insurance, and like we said, a lot of people do live day to day,” said Wingate.

Hubitality’s goal is to get $75,000 before their official launch party. So far, they’ve gotten 13% of their goal. They will start taking applications February 1st.

