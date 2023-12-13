SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Outback Steakhouse invites the community of Simpsonville to celebrate its grand opening Wednesday of its Next Gen restaurant model.

The new restaurant is located at 3901 Grandview Drive. The restaurant model will feature a smaller footprint and a modern Aussie environment.

A charitable ribbon-cutting event will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Up to $5,000 of proceeds from opening day will benefit The Little White House as a part of Outback’s ongoing commitment to the community.

At the ribbon-cutting event, guests will have the opportunity to win giveaways, including the chance to win free Outback Steakhouse for a year by signing up for the Dine Rewards program.

The new location features a large, centrally located bar inspired by the Great Barrier Reef and a spacious dining room accommodating approximately 187 guests.

The new restaurant created 137 job opportunities in the community and is still accepting applications for various positions.