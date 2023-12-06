SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Public Library has officially received a green light from the city’s Design Review Board to move forward with construction on their $5 million planetarium.

“How people interact with information has changed, and this is an opportunity to present information in a different way,” said Todd Stephens, executive director of Spartanburg County Public Libraries.

Growing alongside Spartanburg means having to keep up with its fast pace. A planetarium coming to the library is doing that and more, with a different, visual perspective.

“I was also the kid where my parents would take me to things, and I was exposed to museums, zoos or whatever it may be,” said Stephens. “Being able to provide opportunities for kids and adults to be able to see the world in a different way, its critical to our thinking and our community.”

Rendering of proposed planetarium at the library in downtown Spartanburg, S.C., presented to the Design Review Board on December 5, 2023 (From: City of Spartanburg Design Review Board)

Neighbors of the library, like Blue Moon Specialty Foods, will gain new customers. But Blue Moon’s owners, having been in the area for years, are more excited for the effect it will have on residents.

“The design looks amazing to me, and in addition to the planetarium, they have all kinds of plans for the other spaces added, and it’s going to bring so many unique things, so many fun things, that will bring in people to the library from all ages and so forth so it’s just a wonderful addition,” said Chris “Wishbone” Walker, owner of Blue Moon Specialty Foods.

Aside from the wheelchair friendly, 135-seat theater, there will be ways for the community to develop new skills. People will have access to 3-D printers and sewing machines, among other resources.

The planetarium is paid for with private money, with some public money set aside for the infrastructure. As the library is just days away from construction, they’re expecting for it to be complete within 12-14 months.

The library will break ground on the site December 19th at 2 p.m.