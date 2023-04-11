GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new restaurant and tea house are expected to open in the Upstate.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ and Chef 21Tea Republic will be located at 500 E McBee Ave. Suite 108 in Greenville.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ offers sukiyaki pots, sushi burgers and omakase. It also offers a chef-selected 10-course tasting menu that is available by reservation only.

Next door is Chef 21 Tea Republic. It offers boba tea, herbal tea, wine, coffee, shaved snowflake ice, and more.

The grand opening for Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ is Friday.

The grand opening of Chef 21 Tea Republic is April 19.

For more information, click here.