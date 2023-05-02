GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- BMW Charity Pro-Am officials announced the lineup of celebrities for this year’s charity tournament.

New celebrities include:

A&E Documentary on Patrol: Live Captain Danny Brown

College Football Hall of Famer Michael Doss

Former NFL Running Back Todd Gurley

Country Music Artist Chris Lane

TV and Film Actor D.B. Sweeney

Super Bowl Champion Bradley Pinion

Returning celebrities coming back for another year include:

LGPA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott

Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)

Actor Andy Buckley (“David”- The Office)

Country Music Artist George Birge

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy

World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez

ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins

Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver Connor De Phillippi

Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)

NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr.

Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton

PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek

Sports Radio and TV Personality Ann Liguori

Golf Channel Contributor Will Lowery

MLB Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez

Legendary Bass Guitarist Jason Scheff (Chicago)

Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson

MLB World Champion David Wells

Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor Justin Wheelon

Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski

Funds raised during this year’s Pro-Am tournament will benefit five featured Upstate charities: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Roper Mountain Science Center, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Meyer Center for Special Children and Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institution.

Special events will take place during tournament week including concerts, summits and golf clinics.

Tournament information and tickets can be found here and tournament week will be from June 5-11.

Golfers will tee off at Thorneblade Club in Greer and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.