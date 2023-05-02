GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- BMW Charity Pro-Am officials announced the lineup of celebrities for this year’s charity tournament.
New celebrities include:
- A&E Documentary on Patrol: Live Captain Danny Brown
- College Football Hall of Famer Michael Doss
- Former NFL Running Back Todd Gurley
- Country Music Artist Chris Lane
- TV and Film Actor D.B. Sweeney
- Super Bowl Champion Bradley Pinion
Returning celebrities coming back for another year include:
- LGPA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott
- Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)
- Actor Andy Buckley (“David”- The Office)
- Country Music Artist George Birge
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- World Champion Boxer Canelo Alvarez
- ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins
- Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver Connor De Phillippi
- Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
- NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald
- MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr.
- Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton
- PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek
- Sports Radio and TV Personality Ann Liguori
- Golf Channel Contributor Will Lowery
- MLB Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez
- Legendary Bass Guitarist Jason Scheff (Chicago)
- Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson
- MLB World Champion David Wells
- Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor Justin Wheelon
- Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski
Funds raised during this year’s Pro-Am tournament will benefit five featured Upstate charities: Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, Roper Mountain Science Center, Cancer Society of Greenville County, Meyer Center for Special Children and Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institution.
Special events will take place during tournament week including concerts, summits and golf clinics.
Tournament information and tickets can be found here and tournament week will be from June 5-11.
Golfers will tee off at Thorneblade Club in Greer and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.