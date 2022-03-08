SPARTANBURG. S.C. (WSPA) – Do you need help getting to and from work in Spartanburg County? If so, you may be in luck. There’s a program that can help with your transportation needs.

“We’ve been looking for something to help our people. We actually have a group of employees that really struggle with transportation,” said Brian Hennecy.

Brian Hennecy, with the Grace Management Group, is the first major employer to enroll in this program in the county. He said transportation needs for their employees haven’t always been met.

“Very difficult to find a Lift or an Uber at 6 o’clock in the morning, and so, for these folks it’s been a huge blessing to get them plugged into this program,” he said.

But now, there’s an organization that can help. The City of Spartanburg is partnering with Enterprise, OneSpartanburg, S.C. Works, and United Way to start a vanpool service for those who need it.

“Knowing that we don’t have a bus system that covers our entire county, we assessed this as a way to sort of meet that need,” said Chris George.

Chris George, with the City of Spartanbur, said this is a cost-efficient way for people to get from point A to point B.

“You may only have 10-15 folks with transportation needs and so, it’s just not really efficient to run a bus all the way up there for a point-to-point, where there’s no stops in-between, or anything like that,” said Chris George. “It’s much more efficient to give folks a vehicle that can transport a lot of folks just on that one fixed route,” he said.

Here’s how it works, if you and a group of coworkers would benefit from this, approach your human resources department. Then, your employer can sign up for the rideshare program by contacting Enterprise, or the city. Then, out of the employees who will be using the service, a “coordinator” is selected.

“The vanpool coordinator really is the center of the vehicle, so they take the car home. They’re in charge of texting the group, if they have a problem,” said Hennecy.

A small fee is passed on to the employee. George says the cost is no more than a bus pass. Hennecy says their employees are paying $20 a week to get a ride to and from work.

“If you can’t get to work, there’s no paycheck. So, employment starts with reliable transportation,” said Hennecy.

George said the employees can also use the vehicles for more than just work, and they all hope to help those who really need it.

George said they’re talking to other employers, like BMW, about getting enrolled in the program.

For more on the program, click here.