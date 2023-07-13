PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is designing a roundabout for the intersection of SC-183 (Farrs Bridge Road) at Jameson Road.

According to Adam Bodner, the project’s manager for SCDOT, 6,000 – 7,000 vehicles drive through the intersection daily.

“It’s awful,” Tony Baldwin, a Pickens County resident, said. “It’s the deadliest intersection probably anywhere.”

Tony Baldwin, who has lived in Pickens County for about 50 years, said he has seen firsthand how dangerous the intersection can be.

“I’ve been there and have seen cars get rear-ended,” he said. “I’ve seen people die. It’s terrible.”

SCDOT began studying the intersection in 2015. It found there were 23 crashes there from 2020 to 2022.

To make the area safer, it plans to turn the existing two-way stop control intersection into a roundabout.

“By doing a modern roundabout, you eliminate the head-on collisions in the three movements, so all you have are sideswipes or rear-ends.” Bodner explained. “Those are generally less severe.”

Bodner said roundabouts force drivers to slow down while allowing traffic to continue moving.

“In your traditional intersection, you would have traffic backing up,” he explained. “With a roundabout, traffic is always flowing. As you drive through it, you’ll yield to the person that’s in the roundabout, drive around it to your exit and then exit.”

The project is expected to cost $2.3 million. It is being funded through the Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study.

Construction is expected to begin in the Winter of 2024 and be completed one year later. Bodner said “the road will remain open to the public the whole time.”

SCDOT is inviting the public to provide feedback about the project. You can submit comments by clicking here. All comments must be submitted by July 29.