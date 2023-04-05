GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – New stores and restaurants will be opening this year in Haywood Mall.

The following businesses will open in the Spring of 2023:

Mochimee: Mochimee offers fresh mochi, delectable donuts and other treats. It is located next to CocoBowlz and CellDoc.

Video Game World: The retailer buys, sells and takes trade-ins on video games, systems, accessories and more. It is located next to Kids Foot Locker.

The following store will open in the Summer of 2023:

Tempur-Pedic: Since sleep is about more than just mattresses, you can shop high-quality pillows, sheets and accessories. It is located next to Macy’s on the lower level.

The following restaurant is opening in the Fall of 2023:

Mrs. Fields: Mrs. Fields offers gourmet cookies and other baked goods perfect for every occasion. The location has not been determined.

Texas De Brazil: This authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse combines the cuisine of Southern Brazil with the generous spirit of Texas in tempting, all-you-care-to-eat portions of seasoned beef, lamb, pork and chicken. It will be located next to Apple.

The following store will open in the Winter of 2023: