GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Verdeco, a sustainable manufacturing company in Greenville County is looking to start production and hire in the Upstate.

Verdeco buys hot-washed flake, which comes from recycled bottles, it’s post-consumer material.

Frances Rizzo, Director of Marketing said they buy the flake, turn it into resin and sell it to manufacturers across food beverage, cosmetics, medical, automotive household goods and consumer products.

Its new headquarters in Greenville includes a state-of-the-art Innovation Center of Excellence.

Site Manager Joe Roznowski said they need production operators, material handlers and Shipping & Receiving Associates.

Its starting pay ranges from $16 – $20 depending on experience. Production operators ensure manufacturing lines are running at optimal performance.

Material Handlers are driving forklifts and bringing our raw materials to the line and loading our finished goods into super sacks or silos.

Shipping & Receiving Associates are also driving forklifts however primarily unloading or loading trailers of raw materials, finished goods or any other supplies. Roznowski will train individuals to drive forklifts if they do not have the experience.

Production operators and material handlers will work a 2-2-3 schedule with 12-hour shifts either 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7 p.m. -7 a.m. They will not swing to the opposite shifts.

Benefits are available and you can expect a brand-new facility with new equipment.

