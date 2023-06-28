GREER S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville- Spartanburg International Airport has installed new systems to make traveling easier. People can use the self-check in kiosk to select their airlines and print off their ticket.

According to GSP Communications Manager, Tiffany Cherry, within the last few days weather in the northeast part of the country has caused flight delays.

“We always encourage travelers to check their flight status with their airline to see if they have an on-time departure or if there’s any impacts. Even if it might be sunny out, you never know where the plane is coming from that could impact your travel journey,” said Cherry.

GSP said their facility has expanded due to their trip project. Travelers can expect to see construction barrels around the airport that affect parking. Due to the project, they have moved the drop off and pick up locations to garage “B”.

In addition to other parking garages, they have an economy parking lot which is a surface level lot. People can also utilize the valet parking option.

GSP has a system for people to conveniently reserve a parking space ahead of time. To reserve, click here.