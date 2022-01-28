New COVID-19 testing site: DHEC opens new testing site in Greenville

FILE – James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the new testing site is in the former Kmart parking lot, located at 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, S.C. 29605.

The testing site will open Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, DHEC said. After the first day, normal hours for the site will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Impact Health is conducting the testing using nasal swab-PCR tests and has the ablity to test 600-700 individuals per day.

Officials said Prisma Health, which had previously used the former Kmart building as a mass-vaccination site, worked closely with property owner Hughes Development Corporation to connect them with DHEC and bring the testing partnership to life.

In addition to the new testing site, there are plenty of other available sites and resources for testing in the Upstate, and across South Carolina, according to officials. Residents are encouraged to visit DHEC’s testing locator to find a nearby location if they are experiencing symptoms or meet the other COVID-19 testing standards.