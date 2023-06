The new therapy dog at Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A therapy dog is the newest member of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The Goldendoodle, named Wyatt, will serve as a therapy dog to help console children of abuse.

Wyatt is assigned to Lieutenant Shannon Ellenburg of the Special Victim’s Unit.

He was donated to the sheriff’s office at Double U Doodles.