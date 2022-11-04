SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A new trail segment that connects to the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail is opening soon in downtown Spartanburg.

“This project has taken about 10 years, from start to finish,” said Laura Ringo, the executive director for P.A.L. Spartanburg.

On Friday, some people using the Rail Trail said they’re ready to explore the newest portion.

“Pretty excited about that,” said Judy Grider, who was out for a walk. “That will be a nice addition, I think.”

Grider said she walks the trail often and when the extension opens, she’s planning to add it to her route.

“I feel like it’s good for my health, and everything, so that’s why I walk on average four times a week,” said Grider.

She’s just one of thousands of trail users, who Ringo said will now be able to use the trail to make their way through downtown Spartanburg.

“We’re really excited about bringing the more than 200,000 users on the Rail Trail, give those folks the opportunity to come into downtown Spartanburg and give them a safe way to do it,” said Ringo.

The new trail connects the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail to Barnet Park, along Union, Kennedy, and Converse streets. It’s also part of the Daniel Morgan Trail System, which is 55 miles of urban trails.

“This is a really important segment to have on the ground to connect through our urban area,” said Ringo. “Hopefully, they’ll stop downtown, enjoy the great things that downtown Spartanburg has to offer, the many shops and restaurants.”

Despite delays on the project, Ringo said she’s excited to be weeks away from welcoming people onto the new trail section.

“It’s great that its come together and going to be such a wonderful resource for this community,” said Ringo.

There’s a ribbon cutting for the new segment on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Richardson Park.

Ringo said during the event, they’ll unveil the new name for this portion too.