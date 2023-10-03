GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is preparing to begin phase two of its Augusta Street improvements.

The improvements began in the Summer of 2021. Phase one included implementing a “road diet” to reduce speeding. With that now in place, the city is in the design phase of Phase Two.

“We think we can improve congestion by about 10% and then improve safety overall,” David Beaty, a senior project manager for Stantec, said.

Engineers laid out proposals for phase two Tuesday.

In the residential section of Augusta Street, they plan to improve sidewalks, modify traffic signals, add landscaped medians, resurface the road, improve the intersection of Mauldin Road and add a right-turn lane into Blythe Academy.

“We can see a 50% improvement by adding a right-turn lane to the school in the mornings,” Beaty said.

Meanwhile, in the commercial section of Augusta Street, engineers propose improving sidewalks, modifying traffic signals and adding landscaped medians. They also plan to relocate all utilities underground and reduce the number of driveways along Augusta Street. The number of traffic lanes will also be reduced.

“In the commercial section, you have four lanes – two in each direction,” Beaty explained. “What we’re proposing is to maintain two lanes leaving Greenville. But, going north after you leave Faris Road heading into the city, we’re proposing to take one of those lanes and turn it into a dedicated left-turn lane.”

The city hopes the turn lanes will make it safer to turn left into a shopping center or onto a side street.

“One of the goals is going to be to direct that traffic to where we have signals and where it’s safe to make a left turn,” Clink Link, the city’s director of engineering services, said.

“We’re confident that by reducing that inside lane and making it a left-turn lane, congestion will be slightly improved and safety will be significantly improved,” Beaty added.

Link said the city hopes to begin construction of parts of the project in Summer 2024.