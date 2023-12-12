GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Harris Teeter is celebrating the grand opening of its Greer location Tuesday with a Taste of Teeter sampling event.

The new location is located at the Hudson Corners Shopping Center at 2145 Old Spartanburg Road.

The Taste of Teeter grand opening event is open to the public and will include live music and complimentary samples of the store’s most unique and holiday-themed products.

The new store location will feature:

An expanded service meat and seafood department

Enhanced organic and specialty produce

Store-made pizza, subs, and a hot bar

A wine & beer bar with 16 beers on tap to enjoy while you shop

A Murray’s Cheese Shop

Starbucks coffee bar and much more

To celebrate its grand opening, the fuel center will feature $0.40 off per gallon from Fri., Dec. 15 – Sun., Dec. 17. Harris Teeter will double fuel points on all purchases at the Hudson Corners store through Feb. 20, 2024. ‘

Customers receive $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card.

The event begins at 4 p.m.