GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three new entertainment venues and restaurants are headed to Greenville’s County Square redevelopment project.

RocaPoint Partners announced Tuesday that Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social, and Agave Bandido will join Whole Foods Market and The Perch Kitchen & Tap at the mixed-use development.

“Each of these tenants offers something unique and exciting that we think the whole Greenville community will love,” said Phil Mays, principal of RocaPoint Partners. “Whether it’s to shop for groceries, grab a bite to eat or engage in some competitive fun with friends, Greenville County Square is shaping up to be a vibrant, energy-driven destination from morning to night.”

Pins Mechanical will be a 24,366-square foot venue with duckpin bowling, more than 40 pinball machines, yard games, beer, and cocktails.

View of a typical golf simulator at Fairway Social (From: RocaPoint Partners)

The company currently has nine locations in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. This will be their first location in South Carolina.

Fairway Social will include a restaurant and bar along with golf simulators, a putting course, and arcade games in a 9,100-square foot facility.

This will be Fairway Social’s third location. They currently have two locations in the metro Atlanta area.

The last venue announced Tuesday is Agave Bandido, a Mexican restaurant.

Agave Bandido’s new 7,000-square foot restaurant will be the third of its kind following an existing restaurant in Florida and a future location in Atlanta.

Rendering of Agave Bandido (From: RocaPoint Partners)

The new venues join Greenville County’s new 250,000-square foot administrative building which opened in July.

The former county office building will be torn down as part of the $1 billion redevelopment.

When completed, the development is expected to include 3.5 million square feet of new mixed-use space.

The project also includes the realignment of multiple roads including University Ridge.