Nicholtown Community Center in the City of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Plans to renovate the Nicholtown Community Center were announced Wednesday.

Through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond, Greenville City Council allocated $1.8 million for the renovation of the center, which is located on Rebecca Street.

Through advocacy, State Representative Chandra Dillard secured an additional $2.5 million from the state.

During the news conference, Greenville Mayor Knox White discussed the importance of the renovation.

“There are more people who live in the neighborhood now more than ever,” Mayor Knox said. “New construction all around here, great new infrastructure and new sidewalks, new facilities all over the neighborhood.”

Now the city’s Project Management Team will begin exploring options for the center, as well as meeting with neighborhood stakeholders.

“This is the number one on the list of people who live here,” Mayor Knox said of the project. “The community center is at the heart of the neighborhood.”