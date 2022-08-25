TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina.

Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, Tournament of Champions and more.

It’s all set on festival grounds with restaurants, shopping, and on-site accommodations including cabins and RV camping. It also features an outdoor nightlife experience after the concerts.

Festivalgoers can choose to purchase a one-day pass or a three-day pass. Anyone purchasing a three-day pass will have the option to choose from general admissions to the exclusive Ridge lounge.

