GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – MetroConnects announced Thursday that the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict will be performing sewer maintenance along White Horse Road.

The maintenance will begin Monday, September 26, at the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive.

MetroConnects said the work will be completed during the evenings, Sunday through Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., to minimize the impact of traffic in the area.

The project is expected to take about three weeks, with crews moving south down White Horse Road, completing their work at the intersection of Piedmont Highway.

Drivers are encouraged to be alert, be patient, and to slow down while in the work zone.