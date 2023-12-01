SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The walk-through Christmas attraction in the Upstate has been canceled for Friday night.

The City of Greenville said the tree lighting will go on but the activities have been cancelled for December 1 due to weather conditions.

Nights of Lights has been scheduled to run from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 at the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park. Santa will be available for photos Friday through Sunday evening on Dec. 17.

The amphitheater will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday each week.

Organizers mentioned that Nights of Lights is partnered with Toys for Tots. Guests who bring a new packaged toy on Tuesdays will get free admission.