SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.

The shelter is located at the Spartanburg Opportunity Center on Saxon Avenue.

City leaders said that there has been an increase in calls for the police at the shelter in the last nine months and they have received complaints from neighbors.

They said the shelter was a temporary fix during the pandemic that they allowed to continue.

The nighttime shelter will close on October 31.

City leaders are working to find other arrangements for those in need.