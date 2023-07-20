GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Presidential hopeful and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will host a campaign event Thursday evening in Greenville.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Zen on South Main Street in downtown Greenville.

Haley is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

This is Haley’s second campaign stop in the Upstate in recent months, she also made a campaign stop in Greer in May.

During that campaign stop, Haley spoke about her views on abortion, immigration, and foreign policy, all hot button issues for conservative voters.

In recent polls, Haley trails far behind frontrunners Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

One recent poll showed Haley tied with former vice president Mike Pence with 4% of of support among Republican and Republican leaning voters.

You can watch her entire event live in the video player above. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the event.