SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 contender for the Republican nomination for president Nikki Haley will be in Boiling Springs this week.

Haley will be at Plankowner Brewing Company at 109 Sloane Garden Road, starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7.

Admission to Haley’s event is free, but a ticket is required. Tickets can be reserved online at Eventbrite.

The event will be the third visit to the Upstate by the Republican candidate in recent months.

In July, she held a town hall in Greenville, where she spoke on what SC accomplished together when she was governor and shared her vision of a strong and proud America.

Haley is one of several candidates in a crowded Republican primary.