SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 contender for the Republican nomination for president, Nikki Haley, will host an event Thursday in Boiling Springs.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at Plankowner Brewing Company, located at 109 Sloane Garden Road.

Admission to the event is free, but a ticket is required. Tickets can be reserved at Eventbrite.

Haley’s event marks the third Upstate appearance in recent months.

Haley previously visited Greer in May, where she hosted a rally and spoke one-on-one with 7NEWS Amy Wood, covering a wide range of topics including abortion, the U.S. and Mexico border and foreign relations.

