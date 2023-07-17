GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Upstate is no stranger to presidential candidates, and this week, Greenville is going to get another visit.

“Downtown Greenville seems like it’s always busy, It’s great, its going up and up and up,” said the owner of the Servus Bar, Stefan Rupp.

When Rupp heard former South Carolina Governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is hosting a town hall right next door to him at Zen on Thursday, he wasn’t surprised.

“I think Greenville is a very growing town, it’s really going up and up, I love to be here- it’s a great place to stay and there is a reason they are all coming because it’s a great place.”

According to a campaign spokesperson for Haley, the event will be a town hall format and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with Haley expected to speak at 6:30 p.m.

Rupp is hoping Haley’s popularity in her home state will bring more people downtown.

“I’m not very political, but I think (Haley’s) a person that is very known in South Carolina. So, think there will be people that come and maybe will come to us we do a special, VR- virtual reality stuff,” Rupp added. “Maybe they go and do their political stuff, go to that party there and then come to the after party, to us- let’s see.”

Because for Rupp no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, the more folks in Greenville the merrier.

“We are always happy if people come nearby because it brings a lot of people in the town, it brings a crowd in and Nikki Haley she’s a – I will say a long time South Carolina person that everyone knows her, we really excited that she’s here and hope that maybe it will bring people in and bring business.”

Haley’s campaign said in a statement on Thursday nights event, where the former governor expressed how she is looking forward to being back in the Upstate to share her vision for America.

“Gov. Haley is looking forward to being back in the Upstate this week reminding South Carolinians what they accomplished together when she was governor and sharing her vision of a strong and proud America. We need a president who will stand up to China, shake up Washington, fix our economy, and protect our kids. We’re looking forward to a great day in Greenville!” Ken Farnaso, spokesman for Nikki Haley

Admission for Haley’s events is free but reserving a ticket is required.