Ninety Six woman wins $300,000 from Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

NINETY SIX, SC (WSPA) – A woman in Ninety Six said she was getting ready to watch the National Championship game when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner got the top prize in Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 game of $300,000.

“Mom gave me a high five,” the winner told lottery officials.

The winner said she is going to use the money to help her family and church.

The ticket was sold at the Asian Market in Greenwood. That store will get a $3,000 commission.

The odds of winning the $300,000 grand prize are 1 in 1,606,214.