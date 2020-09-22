No charges after deadly Seneca shooting ruled self-defense

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Police say a shooting at a Seneca apartment complex which left a man dead was self defense and that there will be no charges.

The shooting happened on September 12 at the Fair Oaks Apartments on Fairoaks Circle.

Seneca Police responded to the shooting around 2:10am and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim, 35-year-old Charles Antonio Clark of Seneca, died at the scene.

Police said investigators interviewed more than 20 people, reviewed several hours of video from the apartment complex, searched several locations, and gathered around 400 pieces of evidence.

Investigators reviewed the findings with the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and determined the shooting was the result of self-defense and no charges will be filed.

