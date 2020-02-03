No charges after sexual misconduct investigation at Furman Univ.

TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – The solicitor’s office said there will be no charges filed in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving students at Furman University.
According to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the months-long investigation concluded that the sexual activity was consensual.
SLED was called to assist in the investigation in October 2019 at the request of the Furman Police Department.
The solicitor’s office said SLED interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained cellphone video of the incident.
“After meeting with SLED to review their investigative findings and interviewing potential witnesses, my office has determined the evidence in this case does not support a criminal charge of either sexual assault or voyeurism that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the solicitor’s office.
Furman University released this statement following the announcement by the solicitor’s office:
Dear Furman Community,
We wrote in December to inform you of a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving Furman students. We were informed today by SLED and the Solicitor’s Office that, following their investigation and review, no criminal charges will be filed.
Our priority since learning of the investigation in December has been to offer help and support to the reported victims and to ensure the safety of our campus community, and we are continuing to investigate the allegations through our student conduct process in accordance with university policies.
Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated within the Furman community. We will continue to share with you information about any reported sexual misconduct, according to Clery Act guidelines and within the constraints of federal privacy laws.
I have asked Student Life, the Furman University Police Department and others to review our educational programs concerning sexual misconduct to ensure we are doing all we can to promote the safety and wellbeing of our campus community. To expand our efforts in prevention, Furman’s Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention (SHARP) Committee will partner with our Title IX Coordinator and others to develop a series of conversations on campus to heighten awareness of issues surrounding sexual misconduct and to foster a respectful campus community.
I encourage anyone who has experienced or who has knowledge of sexual misconduct to contact the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111 or the university’s Title IX Coordinator, Melissa Nichols, at 864-294-2221. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, I encourage you also to reach out to the Furman Counseling Center, a confidential resource, at 864-294-3031. The Counseling Center and the Title IX Coordinator can provide additional resources that may be helpful to you as well.
I ask everyone to think deeply about how we demonstrate respect, care and kindness for each and every member of our community, and to put those thoughts into action on campus and throughout life.
With respect,
Elizabeth Davis
President