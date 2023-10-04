SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – No charges will be filed against a deputy who shot and killed Darius Holcomb, state Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Wednesday.

In January, a Spartanburg Police officer was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Holcomb for allegedly failing to appear for a sex offender registry violation hearing when he ran inside his home and refused to leave. The officer reportedly left the home and obtained a new warrant for Holcomb for resisting arrest.

The next day officers responded to an alleged assault by Holcomb at the home and tried to serve the outstanding warrants. Holcomb again refused to leave the house. and officers again left and obtained warrants for resisting arrest.

A few days later, Spartanburg police and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest Holcomb.

On February 2, 2023, at about 3 p.m., deputies arrived at the home and were allowed inside by Holcomb’s mother, Terria Holcomb.

When they went inside, they reportedly saw Holcomb standing in the living room holding a sharp object in his right hand. When he saw the deputies, he reportedly ran into a bedroom and barricaded the door.

Negotiators and SWAT teams were called to try and remove Holcomb from the home, but he refused to leave. He reportedly placed a mattress over a window, preventing police from entering the room he was in.

After SWAT used a sledgehammer to break into the bedroom, a police dog went into the room, followed by a deputy who claimed he saw Holcomb attempting to stab the dog with a carving fork and coming towards deputies.

The deputy then shot Holcomb. He was later pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

The shooting has been under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division since January. Members of Holcomb’s family have said he suffered from mental health issues, which law enforcement officers on the scene had been made aware of, and they questioned whether the shooting was justified.

“We just want to get answers, we want the video footage, we want to know why they had to use guns to take him down when they could’ve done anything, they could have used the taser they could’ve used mace,” said Holcomb’s sister a few days after the incident.

“I just want to know what happened. The footage that y’all showed me, what y’all showed me was that my child was defending himself from a dog, with no weapon. And y’all shot my child five times, and as he lay on the ground, dying, the dog was still attacking him,” said Terria Holcomb in July.