BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office said a sheriff’s deputy was justified in shooting a man outside of the Buncombe County Detention Facility in May.

On May 7, William Johnston, a deputy with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was at the jail attempting to secure warrants on Ryan Ricky Houston, 40, of Weaverville, when Houston entered the building.

When confronted by Johnston and an Asheville police officer, Houston reportedly shot Johnston in the shoulder and assaulted the police officer.

During the scuffle, Houston was reportedly shot by Johnston before he left the scene. Houston was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement official.

“After reviewing Asheville Police Department bodycam, and surveillance video capturing the incident involving Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Johnston on May 7, 2023 at the Buncombe County Detention Center, I find that Deputy Johnston was legally justified to use deadly force to defend himself against the use of deadly physical force per NCGS 15A-401(d)(2)(a),” said Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams. “No criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Johnston and the NC SBI may close this investigation.”