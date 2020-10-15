No charges in deadly QT shooting in Spartanburg Co., ruled justified

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say there will be no criminal charges against a man who shot another to death at a QuikTrip in Spartanburg County Tuesday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 11:00pm at the QuikTrip on Reidville Road.

The coroner said 58-year-old Russell David Berry of Duncan was shot in the torso and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died during surgery.

Investigators said the shooter and Berry were both in a CVS store next to the QuikTrip shortly before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter had been trying to buy a money order at CVS to send to family out of the country but the machine was not working correctly. The man asked the clerk at the CVS where the nearest ATM was and she told him there was one inside the QT, investigators said.

Deputies said the man then left the CVS to go to QT while Berry left the CVS but remained in his car in the parking lot. Once the man exited the QT around 10 minutes later, Berry left his car and approached the man “in a hurried manner,” investigators said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Berry took a swing at the man but missed as he was running away. Investigators said the man, fearing for his life due to Berry continuing to come towards him, pulled out his concealed weapon and fired one time.

Spartanburg County investigators said they met with the Solicitor’s Office and, based on a statement from the shooter, witness statements, and video from the CVS and the QT, the shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains active.