No injuries after officers, suspect exchange gunfire in Spartanburg, SLED investigating

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after Spartanburg Police say that person exchanged gunfire with officers Friday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop around 1:45pm but the suspect refused to pull over and instead continued to the Norris Ridge Apartments.

The suspect crashed his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to officers.

Police said the suspect then got out of the car and began shooting at officers who returned fire as the suspect ran.

Nobody was hurt in the shootout.

Spartanburg Police said a K9 track was used to find the suspect who was then taken into custody.

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s identity of charges.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.