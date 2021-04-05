No injuries after plane crashes in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Nobody was hurt when a plane crashed Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened at a construction site off of Cannons Campground Road near Silverton Street.

The pilot was the only person on the plane when it crashed and was not hurt, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the plane was departing Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport when it began having engine problems.

