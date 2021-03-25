No injuries reported after fire at Riverwind Apts in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday night in downtown Spartanburg.

Firefighters responded just before midnight to the Riverwind Apartments, located at 200 Heywood Avenue.

The fire was contained to one unit and a small area in the attic, according to the fire department.

A 7 News employee noticed the fire on the third floor of one of the buildings and called 911.

“They told me I likely saved several lives and most of the building,” our 7 News employee said.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.