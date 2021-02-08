No more walk-in vaccines at Prisma Health site this week

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health said they will not have any walk-in vaccinations for the rest of the week after vaccine supply issues.

According to the healthcare system, the change is due to their vaccine supply delivery schedule for the week being changed changed and overwhelming demand from the 65 to 69-year-old age group.

Prisma Health said they were notified Friday that their vaccine delivery would arrive in stages over several days this week and they only had a partial supply on Monday.

People who are due to receive a second dose should make an appointment on Prisma Health’s MyChart if they do not already have an appointment. Prisma is also reminding patients that their vaccination card is not an appointment.

For more information on vaccinations with Prisma Health, click here.

