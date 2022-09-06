SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Since the beginning of the year, the non-profit organization Lily Pad: A Soft Place to Land, has created spaces for children in the foster care system.

The organization was founded by Jennifer Tice and her husband who have been foster parents for more than a decade. They started the nonprofit after learning that foster children often have to wait in social services offices before being placed in a home.

“They were spending most of their time in the cubicles or in conference rooms because they had to be with their caseworkers,” explained Tice. “That was when we realized there was probably something more we could do.”

Lily Pad opened spaces in Greenville County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adoption Services Region I office earlier this year.

Last month, Lily Pad opened its third space located in the DSS building in Spartanburg County. Children can relax, play games and do homework there. They can even spend the night if they need to.

According to DSS, there are nearly 200 foster children in Spartanburg County.

“They’ve been through a lot up to this point,” said Cara Grubb, the organization’s Vice President and Interior Designer. “They’ve been removed from their home. They’ve spent time with a caseworker. Our hope is that they can come into this space and feel less trauma and less uncomfortable, and be able to have a moment, take a breath and relax.”

Four to five children spend time in each Lily Pad rooms every day, according to the nonprofit. Tice said the spaces help caseworkers connect with each child.

“When they’re [caseworkers] in there with the children, the children are more calm and receptive to communicating with them,” explained Tice.

Lily Pad is working on opening its next spaces. Tice said they plan on opening rooms in Pickens County and Greenwood County next.

“We hope to spread this out across the Upstate first, then into the rest of the state and hopefully nationwide,” said Tice.

Tice said it is estimated to cost about $6,000 to create each space. Lily Pad accepts donations and volunteers.