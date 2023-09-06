LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (WSPA) – A nonprofit organization is hosting a cleanup of Lake Hartwell.

Lake Hartwell Partners for Clean Water is hosting its Fall Splash Away the Trash Weekend Event on September 30.

It is the group’s third cleanup. During their cleanup in 2022, they removed 10,000 pounds of trash from the lake in one day.

“Our goal is to make our lake cleaner and safer,” Jill Chapman, a board member of Lake Hartwell Partners for Clean Water, said.

Chapman said the cleanups are necessary because to keep humans and wildlife safe.

“This is our water source,” Chapman said. “We drink out of this.”

Lake Hartwell Partners for Clean Water needs volunteers to participate in their upcoming cleanup.

A boat, dubbed the “Trash Tank,” was recently donated to the organization to help them haul the trash they remove. They are now seeking donations to get the boat up and running.

“What we really need is at least a 150 horsepower outboard engine and a 30-foot double axle trailer,” Chapman said.

The organization also accepts monetary donations.

The cleanup will be held on September 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Supplies will be provided to volunteers.

To donate or volunteer for the upcoming lake cleanup, click here.