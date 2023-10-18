GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – “Let There Be Mom” is a Greenville-based nonprofit dedicated to serving local moms and dads battling a life-threatening illness.

Executive Director Kipra Anderson said they create experiences and keepsakes for the family to be able to memorialize their loved one.

One example is Good to Go Greenville, this is the only restaurant that donates 20% of sales all week long from October 23 to October 28. Last year they donated more than $3600.

The actual Dine Out for Mom Day is Thursday, October 26.

There are more than 140 restaurants participating and if you eat at even just one of these locations you’ll be helping this cause.