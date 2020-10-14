Hendersonville’s Bearfootin’ Bears auction to raise money for nonprofits

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Bearfootin’ Art Walk has helped raise funding for downtown Hendersonville and various local nonprofit organizations since 2003.

Local artists paint the bears. The bears are then revealed in May and displayed in downtown Hendersonville up until the auction in the Fall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction will be held virtual this year.

The live auction will be held from Sept. 28 through Oct. 24. The winners will be announced on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. through a Facebook Live event.

The bears start at $1,500. Bidders can also choose to buy the bear for $7,500. Winning bids up to $3,000 will be split evenly between the downtown program and the non-profit chosen by the sponsor of the bear, according to the City of Hendersonville. Bids exceeding $3,000 will go to the non-profit.

The bears raised over $57,400 for local charities in 2019, according to the City of Hendersonville.

Click here to place your bid.

