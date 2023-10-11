LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An autistic 11 year old child has been reported missing in the Fountain Inn area.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Alexander Leonard was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing dark sweatpants, a dark short sleeve shirt and white socks with no shoes.

Law enforcement officers and bloodhounds have been sent to search for the missing child.

Leonard is nonverbal, the sheriff’s office said. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911 immediately.