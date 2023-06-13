SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Instead of boxcars full of freight, Norfolk Southern brought a different kind of train to Spartanburg on Tuesday; one equipped for first responders to prepare for emergencies.

“Whether its a leak, fire, derailment… just preparing them and getting familiar with equipment so that if they have to ever encounter or deal with one of these incidents, they know what to do and what to look for,” said David Patten, manager of hazardous materials at Norfolk Southern.

While firefighters said railroad accidents are typically less common, just a few months ago a tractor trailer was hit by a train in Spartanburg.

First responders said while it’s not often they get called to those kinds of accidents, it makes the first-hand aspect of this training even more important for when they do occur.

“We don’t do these every day, we aren’t able to get our hands on these trainings every day like we do maybe a car accident that we were in every three four days so coming out here and being able to visually see what’s going on with the actual train we’d be dealing with… it helps us tremendously in that response,” said Chris Massey, fire services coordinator for Spartanburg County.

First responders began their day with learning inside the railroad’s rolling classroom, before taking a look at some of the train’s different parts. Aside from the preparation, the practice introduces first responders to each other, people they may find themselves working with in future emergencies. Norfolk Southern said it establishes the trust.

“It’s a familiarity that they can carry with them for a long time, that way they know what to expect when they get there,” said Patten. “Whether its 2 o’clock in the morning or whatever it may be, they have familiarity and they’re not afraid to take action or are unsure of what they need to do.”

Norfolk Southern said the most common type of accident they see are grade crossing incidents, where a vehicle or pedestrian is around or stuck on a crossing. While first responders can’t prevent these from happening, they’re confident this kind of training allows them to respond efficiently.

“It could be anything, it could be that, it could be an overturn, it could be a hazardous materials incident, but we have to be prepared for all of these natures,” said Massey.