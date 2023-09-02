HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Labor Day weekend in Hendersonville brings in thousands of people and apples. But this year, more than usual.

“I come here every year, I was here a little before 8 o’clock this morning and by 9 o’clock we had a crowd,” said Dan Bowen, Henderson County Beekeepers Association. “It officially doesn’t open until 10 and it’s been packed with people starting at 9 a.m. It’s been a great morning so far.”

“We have been doing this for 21 years and this is a good Friday,” said Kathryn McConnell, McConnell Farms.

With Henderson County being one of the top apple growers in the country, this weekend brings people from all over together to taste the fresh fruit. A variety of apples line the streets, alongside every apple-flavored food imaginable.

“We refer to it as going on maneuvers because we pretty much take a little bit of everything from the farm and build it up here on the end of the main street,” said McConnell.

Aside from apple-themed foods, the festival is a great opportunity for other local businesses to showcase their specialties too.

“We’re here to spread the word about beekeepers and how we need your help and hopefully help people understand them and be less afraid of them and embrace the need to help our pollinators,” said Bowen.

The farmers are especially proud to offer up their creations this year, after managing to make it out of this harvesting season still, with a decent number of apples to choose from.

“There was some cold over the winter which caused some damage to the crops so there are a few of some varieties but the rest are doing really well,” said McConnell.

The festival will last until Labor Day, this Monday, September 4th.