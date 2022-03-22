ARDEN, N.C. (WSPA)- Smart Start Partnership for Children is holding a mini golf fundraiser in April to support healthy beginnings for young children in childcare and early education.



The children’s nonprofit will host its inaugural mini golf tournament on April 7.

The ‘week of the young child’ is celebrated April 2-8. The National Association for the Education of Young Children describes it as “a fun-filled week celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, families, and communities.”

Teams are welcome to sign up for $25 each or $100 for a team of five. Tee off times are set for 5, 6 or 7 p.m.

The event will take place at Lakeview Putt & Play (2245 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC) and teams will compete to take home the mini golf tournament’s trophy.

Prizes will also be given for a variety of other categories including: worst score, best team name, best costume and youngest player.

Smart Start offers a variety of activities that support early literacy, kindergarten transition, childcare centers, early childhood educators, community resilience building and childcare scholarships.

All proceeds raised go to support their work in Henderson County.

You can find out more at www.smartstartpfc.org or by calling 828-693-1580.