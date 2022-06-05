GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – North Greenville University’s baseball team will compete in the first round of the Division II College World Series Sunday evening.

The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

The top-seeded Crusaders will face the 8th-seeded ranked Rams of West Chester University.

This is the Crusaders’ first-ever appearance in the College World Series.

North Greenville is led by Landon Powell who helped the Gamecocks reach the Division One College World Series two decades ago.

To watch the game, click here.