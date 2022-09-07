GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council approved funds to re-open the North Greenville Emergency Department.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council voted to give more than $13 million in federal funding. The Emergency Department will soon be open 24/7.

North Greenville ED was operated by Prisma Health. It officially closed down in November of 2020.

Prisma said while it was open, they were getting fewer than one patient in the ER every two hours during the nighttime.

They said around 90% of patients they saw could have been treated in a physician’s office or urgent care.

Now, the county said needs in this area have changed.

“People are moving in, the population’s increasing, and there was a deficit in the capabilities to provide the types of emergency services and I think this will answer that need,” said Greenville County Councilman Butch Kirven.

Kirven said a lot of thought went into the decision.

“This was a strategically sound decision aimed at public safety and public health, and in the long term, to benefit all of Greenville County,” he said.

The money to re-open is coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“After the federal money is utilized for the expansion of the ER and all the equipment, they will staff it and maintain it, from here on out for an undetermined number of years,” said Kirven.

People 7NEWS spoke to in North Greenville were pleased with the decision.

“I think it’s great that they’re opening back up, because it means there’s more access to health care for everyone,” said Akayla Berg.

Akayla Berg works at Pink Mama’s, just down the road from the hospital.

“I think it’d be very beneficial because then they won’t have to drive super far away, for like parents, giving them a peace of mind for their kids, or that type of thing. So, they just have something very accessible to them,” she said.

Kirven said the details of the agreement with Prisma Health need to be discussed and brought back to county council.

“This was the fastest way to get emergency services in that part of the county, here again, because they had the existing facility,” he said.

Prisma said they plan to re-open in around 100 days pending the fulfillment of state and regulatory requirements.