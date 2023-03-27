TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital revealed a new “emergency” sign officially marking the reopening of the emergency department.

In 2020, North Greenville Hospital closed the emergency department to use it as a COVID-19 unit and primary care unit to address the ongoing need.

In September, Greenville County Council approved $13.5 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to help reopen the emergency department.

Hospital officials said, “the ED space has been extensively re-uplifted and updated.”

That includes eight patient treatment rooms, including a critical-care trauma room and new medical equipment.

The emergency department will be open 24/7 to further address the needs of the community when it comes to emergency care.

Prisma Health Vice Chairman of Emergency Medicine Dr. William Jackson said there was a need for emergency care in Travelers Rest.

Dr. Jackson said before opening North Greenville’s ED the closest emergency department for people in Travelers Rest was 35 minutes away.

“That is critical time for our patients and life-saving time when taking care of patients.”

As for the primary care unit, that will reopen later in Spring at a larger location next to the emergency department.