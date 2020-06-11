NTSB releases final accident report on 2018 plane crash at Greenville Downtown Airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Transportation Safety Board released information Thursday about a plane crash at the Greenville Downtown Airport that killed two people back in September 2018.

7 News previously reported the jet’s pilot and co-pilot were killed and two people were critically injured when the jet wouldn’t stop. The jet ran off of the runway and down an embankment.

In the NTSB’s final accident report, federal investigators said two pilots knew a jet’s braking system wasn’t working correctly. The pilots had configured the emergency brakes to be used instead for landing. The brake selector switch has to be manually positioned to use the emergency braking system, but investigators said they found the brake selector was positioned with the normal braking system activated after the crash. The report said it is likely the crew had attempted to utilize the malfunctioning normal braking system during the landing.

NTSB investigators said the jet had been in storage for several years and the plane’s operator allowed the flight to happen with more than 100 maintenance issues. According to the report, the plan was in the process of undergoing maintenance to bring the plane back to a serviceable condition.

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the crash was:

“The operator’s decision to allow a flight in an airplane with known, unresolved maintenance

discrepancies, and the flight crew’s failure to properly configure the airplane in a way that would have allowed the emergency or parking brake systems to stop the airplane during landing.”

The report said the pilot was only rated to be a co-pilot on that kind of jet. The flight’s co-pilot had no rating to fly that aircraft.

The flight was coming to the Upstate from Florida.

Click here to read the full accident report.