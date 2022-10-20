HART CO., GA (WSPA) — The National Transportation Safety Board this week released its preliminary findings in the investigation into a deadly September plane crash at Lake Hartwell.

The crash killed pilot Todd Carrell.

According to the report, Carrell tried unsuccessfully three times to land his plane at Anderson Regional Airport prior to the crash on Sept. 10.

Carrell’s family told investigators he was flying from Florida to Anderson to attend an event.

The report went on to detail that Carrell told air traffic control crews that certain instruments onboard his aircraft were malfunctioning.

After his third attempt to land at the airport, Carrell’s plane circled several times before losing altitude and crashing into Lake Hartwell.

Due to the depth of the water into which the plane crashed, recovery crews were not able to float the plane back to the surface until Sept. 15.