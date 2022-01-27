Numerous shots fired at unoccupied home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville home was damaged Wednesday evening when someone fired at least 16 shots at the building.

Investigators were called to the home on Shiloh Road around 10:40 p.m. for a report of damage to the property.

Multiple bullet holes were found in the home’s siding and a side door.

Asheville Police said the gunshots also damaged walls, a refrigerator, ceiling, a couch, and a television inside the home.

Officers recovered 16 shell casings from the scene.

No one was home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

